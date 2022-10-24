Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 116.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 327,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,262 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $24,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 210.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Tobam boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on INCY shares. Guggenheim cut Incyte to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Incyte from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Incyte from $109.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut Incyte from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Incyte from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.40.

INCY opened at $69.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.66. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $61.91 and a 12 month high of $84.86.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.24. Incyte had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 28.46%. The business had revenue of $911.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

