Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 946,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 111,194 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $25,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PPL. Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in PPL during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in PPL by 71.6% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 16,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 6,861 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PPL by 1.8% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 20,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PPL by 1.7% during the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 104,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of PPL by 137.6% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 213,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,090,000 after buying an additional 123,485 shares during the period. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PPL shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on PPL to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered PPL from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PPL presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.75.

In other news, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $627,814.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,972.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $627,814.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $956,972.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,600 shares of PPL stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $828,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,343,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 75,798 shares of company stock valued at $2,254,851 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PPL opened at $25.50 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.28. The company has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.62. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.47 and a fifty-two week high of $30.99.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 11.32%. Research analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 91.84%.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

