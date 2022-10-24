Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $24.56 Million Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 1,224.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 176,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,304 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $24,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $695,000. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 102.4% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 117,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,329,000 after buying an additional 59,422 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 1,417.2% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after buying an additional 20,465 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 197.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 21,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after buying an additional 14,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 1,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on SNOW shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $242.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.61.

Snowflake Stock Down 0.4 %

Snowflake stock opened at $173.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.48 billion, a PE ratio of -79.89 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.67. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.26 and a twelve month high of $405.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $497.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.03 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.57% and a negative net margin of 41.25%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Snowflake news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total value of $239,573.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,933.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total transaction of $239,573.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,933.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $299,012.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,591,296.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,599 shares of company stock valued at $669,710 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Featured Articles

