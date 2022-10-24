Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $25.01 Million Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,996 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $25,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVB. Blackstone Inc. raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 119.1% in the first quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 1,434,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,360,000 after purchasing an additional 779,818 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 57.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,140,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $531,516,000 after purchasing an additional 777,631 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 22.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,361,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $834,949,000 after acquiring an additional 618,955 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,760,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,652,914,000 after acquiring an additional 390,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter worth about $95,621,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

AVB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $229.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Mizuho upped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities to $228.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $205.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.45.

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $173.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.05 and a twelve month high of $259.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $195.04 and its 200-day moving average is $204.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.93.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $644.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.41 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 33.39%. AvalonBay Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 109.28%.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

