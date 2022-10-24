Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $25.05 Million Stock Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,302 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,351 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $25,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,330,395 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,957,460,000 after purchasing an additional 223,024 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,934,156 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $961,421,000 after purchasing an additional 830,898 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 145.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,423,223 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $474,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,899 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,151,919 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $437,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,577 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,058,688 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $424,087,000 after purchasing an additional 10,353 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cheniere Energy

In related news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $504,630.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,016 shares in the company, valued at $9,422,451.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

LNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $182.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.50.

NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $173.28 on Monday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.85 and a 52-week high of $178.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $43.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 1.26.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 165.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.30) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.27%.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

