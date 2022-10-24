Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $25.73 Million Stock Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 479,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209,383 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $25,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BLDR. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2,200.0% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 101.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 265.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the second quarter worth $54,000. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BLDR. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. B. Riley increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $71.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.92.

Shares of BLDR opened at $55.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.09. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.91 and a fifty-two week high of $86.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.68.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $3.26. The business had revenue of $6.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 58.32%. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 15.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

