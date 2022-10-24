Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $25.79 Million Holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) by 4,279.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 881,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 861,745 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $25,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. 92.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PPBI stock opened at $33.56 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.92 and a 12 month high of $45.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.18.

Pacific Premier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PPBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 35.82%. The company had revenue of $201.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.72%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PPBI shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

