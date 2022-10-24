Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $26.23 Million Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 231,893 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 22,940 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $26,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 571.4% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 618.2% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DRI. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $137.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.10.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of DRI opened at $133.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.30. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.96 and a 12 month high of $155.63.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 40.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.13%.

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

In related news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 3,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.73, for a total transaction of $466,678.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,242,207.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 3,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.73, for a total value of $466,678.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,242,207.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Sarah H. King sold 6,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total transaction of $894,154.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at $154,486.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,753 shares of company stock worth $9,179,785. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

