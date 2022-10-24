Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $26.53 Million Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 154,257 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 5,196 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $26,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADSK. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Autodesk by 18.7% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,650,112 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,854,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,221 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in Autodesk by 29.0% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,393,123 shares of the software company’s stock worth $727,316,000 after acquiring an additional 762,242 shares during the period. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd bought a new position in Autodesk during the first quarter worth about $130,889,000. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in Autodesk by 480.0% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 565,307 shares of the software company’s stock worth $121,174,000 after acquiring an additional 467,842 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its position in Autodesk by 12.3% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,018,741 shares of the software company’s stock worth $647,067,000 after acquiring an additional 329,454 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on ADSK shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $263.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $258.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.52.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $198.13 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $202.62 and a 200-day moving average of $196.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.20 and a twelve month high of $335.48.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 88.57%. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $7,109,294.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,922,370.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

