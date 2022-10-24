Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $26.95 Million Stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 96,192 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,853 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $26,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 11.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,967,962 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,067,181,000 after buying an additional 615,839 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 47.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 877,824 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $304,061,000 after buying an additional 283,892 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 156.4% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 456,317 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,059,000 after buying an additional 278,342 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,207,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Paycom Software by 24,086.8% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168,340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 167,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on PAYC. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Paycom Software from $390.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Paycom Software from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $386.67.

Insider Activity

Paycom Software Stock Up 0.3 %

In other news, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 1,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total transaction of $371,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,856,320.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $319.30 on Monday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.82 and a 52 week high of $558.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $347.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $319.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.43.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $316.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.17 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.38% and a net margin of 18.85%. Research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, August 15th that permits the company to repurchase $1.10 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to buy up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Paycom Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.