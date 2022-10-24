Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $28.25 Million Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 582,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 74,568 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $28,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth $124,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at $1,585,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 324,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,094,000 after acquiring an additional 111,680 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 6,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 118.4% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 28,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 15,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on APO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $87.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America upgraded Apollo Global Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.36.

Shares of APO opened at $49.74 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.60 and a 200 day moving average of $53.91. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.62 and a fifty-two week high of $81.07. The firm has a market cap of $28.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.09). Apollo Global Management had a positive return on equity of 42.48% and a negative net margin of 44.62%. The firm had revenue of $636.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.74 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -51.45%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $1,217,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 484,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,472,976.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $1,217,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 484,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,472,976.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 5,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.07 per share, with a total value of $280,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,667,353.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

