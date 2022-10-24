Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $28.98 Million Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,549 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,390 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $28,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 688.2% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 134 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $235.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.00.

Insider Activity

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $2,518,735.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,878 shares in the company, valued at $7,656,424.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $2,518,735.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,878 shares in the company, valued at $7,656,424.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Samrat S. Khichi sold 9,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.44, for a total transaction of $2,392,141.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,888.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,160 shares of company stock worth $5,036,751 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDX opened at $221.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.35. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $215.90 and a twelve month high of $280.62. The firm has a market cap of $63.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.55, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $244.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.48.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.17. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

