Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 188,976 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $25,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 3.0% during the second quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 90.0% during the second quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 6,107 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 1.9% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 42,223 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,773,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 2.3% during the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,102 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 13.6% during the second quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing Price Performance

BA stock opened at $140.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.13 billion, a PE ratio of -15.64 and a beta of 1.42. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $233.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $146.41 and its 200 day moving average is $147.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on BA shares. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.59.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

