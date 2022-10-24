Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 396,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,756 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Greif were worth $24,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Greif by 2.9% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Greif by 0.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Greif by 3.8% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Greif by 1.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in Greif by 26.3% in the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Greif alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America cut Greif from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Greif in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Greif in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Greif from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Greif from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.60.

Insider Activity at Greif

Greif Trading Up 2.7 %

In related news, SVP Patrick Gerard Mullaney sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total value of $33,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,978.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Vicki L. Avril-Groves sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $165,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,783,413.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Patrick Gerard Mullaney sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total value of $33,825.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,978.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 49,481 shares of company stock valued at $3,445,697 over the last three months. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:GEF opened at $65.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.48. Greif, Inc. has a one year low of $53.65 and a one year high of $72.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.94.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.37. Greif had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Greif, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Greif Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Greif’s payout ratio is currently 31.40%.

Greif Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.