Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 321,534 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 70,998 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $28,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 228 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $78.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.77. Splunk Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.00 and a 1-year high of $176.66.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.64. The business had revenue of $798.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.92 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 396.11% and a negative net margin of 32.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.63) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Splunk from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Splunk from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Splunk from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Splunk from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Splunk in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.14.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

