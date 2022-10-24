Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,591 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 14,438 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $25,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 74.5% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter worth about $279,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 12.2% in the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 12.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 769.1% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,833 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 19,321 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Up 2.2 %

HII opened at $248.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $232.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.00. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $175.50 and a one year high of $249.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 32.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HII. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $217.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.89.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.