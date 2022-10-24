Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,192 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 33,397 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $25,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IQV. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in IQVIA by 101.8% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,226 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in IQVIA by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 729,957 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $168,773,000 after purchasing an additional 28,899 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth about $599,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 611,177 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $141,310,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IQV shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $246.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.94.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $174.04 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.46. The company has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.75 and a 1 year high of $285.61.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.04. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

