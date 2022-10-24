Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 428,986 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 239,934 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $26,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Gentherm by 7.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,741,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Gentherm during the first quarter worth about $395,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Gentherm by 36.5% during the second quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,580 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Gentherm by 4.3% during the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 760,109 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,438,000 after buying an additional 31,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Gentherm by 53.9% during the first quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 10,246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 3,587 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

THRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Gentherm to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gentherm in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.20.

Shares of NASDAQ THRM opened at $55.29 on Monday. Gentherm Incorporated has a 1 year low of $49.45 and a 1 year high of $99.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.16). Gentherm had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 5.35%. The firm had revenue of $260.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gentherm Incorporated will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 4,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total transaction of $264,658.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,439,056.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 26,278 shares of company stock valued at $1,714,374 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

