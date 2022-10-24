Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 755,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243,214 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $26,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of AppLovin by 499.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,627,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,435 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter worth approximately $45,208,000. Blackstone Inc. bought a new position in shares of AppLovin in the first quarter worth approximately $50,699,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AppLovin by 16.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,718,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,938,000 after purchasing an additional 791,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AppLovin by 49.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,236,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,149,000 after purchasing an additional 736,174 shares during the last quarter. 37.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 106,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total value of $3,635,246.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,781,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,095,808.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AppLovin news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 106,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $3,635,246.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,781,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,095,808.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total value of $598,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,644,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,318,185.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AppLovin Stock Performance

Shares of APP stock opened at $16.90 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.03 and a 200 day moving average of $32.75. AppLovin Co. has a 52 week low of $16.47 and a 52 week high of $116.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.27, a PEG ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.21). AppLovin had a positive return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $776.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AppLovin Co. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of AppLovin from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of AppLovin from $80.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of AppLovin from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.13.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

See Also

