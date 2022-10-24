Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 654,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505,227 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $29,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,749,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,590,000 after buying an additional 121,798 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,702,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,850,000 after buying an additional 160,819 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,567,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,218,000 after buying an additional 596,516 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,323,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,485,000 after buying an additional 58,268 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,295,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,690,000 after buying an additional 266,428 shares during the period. 79.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney to $57.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hancock Whitney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.50.

Shares of HWC stock opened at $51.00 on Monday. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 12 month low of $41.62 and a 12 month high of $59.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.85.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.01. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 37.70% and a return on equity of 15.08%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.37%.

In other news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total value of $61,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,002.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

