Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,598 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 381,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $26,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OTIS. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $272,262,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,221,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,963 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,453,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,353 shares during the period. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,844,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,739,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,899 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total value of $205,643.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,798.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Otis Worldwide news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total transaction of $1,039,107.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,259.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total value of $205,643.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,798.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. BNP Paribas downgraded Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

OTIS opened at $65.58 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.22 and a 200 day moving average of $72.48. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $62.49 and a 52-week high of $88.22. The stock has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 0.96.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 39.86%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

