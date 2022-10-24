Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 181 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 212,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $28,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1,261.5% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAR stock opened at $151.40 on Monday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.01 and a 52-week high of $195.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $151.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.05.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.21. Marriott International had a return on equity of 120.01% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.68%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MAR. Cowen cut their target price on Marriott International to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays increased their target price on Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Marriott International to $183.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.71.

In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total transaction of $2,220,715.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,295,972.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

