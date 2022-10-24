Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 230 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $28,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,085,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $963,653,000 after purchasing an additional 198,274 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,224,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $312,971,000 after purchasing an additional 172,399 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 2,277,323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $134,823,000 after purchasing an additional 799,732 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,201,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $131,865,000 after purchasing an additional 18,645 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,025,493 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $121,348,000 after purchasing an additional 235,014 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

NYSE:LW opened at $81.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.32 and a 200-day moving average of $73.57. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.71 and a 52 week high of $86.48.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 93.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LW. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 3,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $239,989.97. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,833,441.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $397,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,072,630. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 3,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $239,989.97. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,833,441.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,465 shares of company stock worth $863,314 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lamb Weston

(Get Rating)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

See Also

