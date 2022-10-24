Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 42,470 Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,015,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,470 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $27,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 119.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Bath & Body Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 490.9% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 361.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 153.4% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BBWI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Wedbush lowered shares of Bath & Body Works to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works to $48.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.05.

Bath & Body Works Price Performance

NYSE:BBWI opened at $32.83 on Monday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a one year low of $25.75 and a one year high of $82.00. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.48.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 12.31% and a negative return on equity of 52.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.22%.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

