Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 59,203 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 332,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,203 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $27,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro in the first quarter worth $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 60.9% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 115.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 139.1% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 116.2% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HAS. KeyCorp downgraded Hasbro to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Hasbro from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hasbro in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Hasbro from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Hasbro from $91.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.09.

Hasbro Stock Performance

NASDAQ HAS opened at $64.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.04. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.51 and a twelve month high of $105.73.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.96%.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

