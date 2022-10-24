Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) by 808.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 377,252 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 335,736 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $24,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 8.0% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,764 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 27.1% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 281,893 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,374,000 after buying an additional 60,125 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 20.0% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 321,182 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $20,935,000 after buying an additional 53,634 shares during the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the second quarter worth approximately $937,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the second quarter worth approximately $972,000. 98.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HAE opened at $79.13 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.99 and a 200 day moving average of $66.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.41 and a beta of 0.36. Haemonetics Co. has a 12-month low of $43.50 and a 12-month high of $80.93.

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Haemonetics had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The company had revenue of $261.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Haemonetics news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 8,016 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.71, for a total transaction of $590,859.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,196,387.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 11,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total transaction of $897,065.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,635 shares in the company, valued at $2,557,278.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 8,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.71, for a total transaction of $590,859.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,387.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,474 shares of company stock valued at $4,136,616 over the last 90 days. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HAE shares. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.83.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

