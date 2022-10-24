Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 528,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,049 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $24,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 19.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,401,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,304,000 after buying an additional 564,100 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 15.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,005,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,440,000 after buying an additional 411,343 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the first quarter worth $21,711,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Lincoln National during the 1st quarter valued at $12,894,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its position in Lincoln National by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 298,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,537,000 after purchasing an additional 139,108 shares during the period. 77.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Lincoln National Stock Performance

Shares of Lincoln National stock opened at $49.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.72 and its 200 day moving average is $51.67. Lincoln National Co. has a 1 year low of $43.01 and a 1 year high of $77.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 4.45%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.80.

Lincoln National Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.