Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,815,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,107 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $27,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 218,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 94,227 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 35,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,076,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,165,000 after purchasing an additional 257,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 2nd quarter worth about $862,000. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Stock Performance

Shares of CNK opened at $9.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.75, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.20. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.07 and a twelve month high of $23.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 2.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cinemark ( NYSE:CNK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 43.57%. The business had revenue of $744.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 152.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Cinemark from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Cinemark from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley raised Cinemark from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on Cinemark from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cinemark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.56.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of June 30, 2022, it operated 522 theatres with 5,868 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

