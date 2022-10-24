Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 923,295 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 22,123 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NCR were worth $28,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NCR by 7.8% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 79,557 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 5,775 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in NCR in the second quarter valued at $275,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. boosted its stake in NCR by 58.5% in the second quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 9,350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in NCR by 10.0% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 454,877 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,151,000 after acquiring an additional 41,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in NCR by 32.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NCR opened at $19.03 on Monday. NCR Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.06 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.49 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.08.

NCR ( NYSE:NCR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. NCR had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NCR Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on NCR. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of NCR from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NCR from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NCR in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NCR has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

