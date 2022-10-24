Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 131,356 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 358,243 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 131,356 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $26,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 100.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 4,565 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,071,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 560.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 15,239 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,854 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,201 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter.

WING opened at $123.13 on Monday. Wingstop Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.67 and a 52 week high of $178.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 91.89, a PEG ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $127.74 and a 200-day moving average of $105.15.

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $83.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.11 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 13.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. This is an increase from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 56.72%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Wingstop from $101.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wingstop in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Wingstop from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Wingstop from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Wingstop from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wingstop presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.29.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

