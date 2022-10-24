Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,662 Shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 620,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,662 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $28,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arcosa in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 492.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Arcosa in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Arcosa in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Arcosa in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arcosa alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ronald J. Gafford sold 2,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.16, for a total transaction of $131,427.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,908.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arcosa Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACA. Stephens increased their target price on Arcosa from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet upgraded Arcosa from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Arcosa to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Shares of NYSE:ACA opened at $59.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.49. Arcosa, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.42 and a 1-year high of $65.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79 and a beta of 0.49.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.37. Arcosa had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $602.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arcosa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.64%.

Arcosa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, as well as for infrastructure related projects.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.