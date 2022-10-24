Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,244 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 815,157 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,244 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $29,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.4% in the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 15,756 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.7% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.6% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,403 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,226 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 8.0% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,132 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XRAY stock opened at $28.41 on Monday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.28 and a 52-week high of $59.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.59%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. William Blair cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.89.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed clear aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

