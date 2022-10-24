Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 345,116 Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 538,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345,116 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $27,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Freshpet during the first quarter valued at $146,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Freshpet by 57.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 353,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,320,000 after acquiring an additional 129,162 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Freshpet by 7.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,526,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Freshpet by 11.4% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 29,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Freshpet by 47.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 51,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,289,000 after acquiring an additional 16,527 shares during the last quarter.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on FRPT shares. Cowen reduced their price target on Freshpet from $118.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Freshpet from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Freshpet from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Freshpet from $135.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Freshpet in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.57.

Freshpet Price Performance

Shares of Freshpet stock opened at $53.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.04 and a 200 day moving average of $60.59. Freshpet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.02 and a 12 month high of $159.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -48.60 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.31). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 9.86% and a negative return on equity of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $146.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Freshpet’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Freshpet

(Get Rating)

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.