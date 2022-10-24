Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 49,369 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 885,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 49,369 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $27,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of STAG. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 25,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in STAG Industrial by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 9,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in STAG Industrial by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 91,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,799,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc lifted its position in STAG Industrial by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 7,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northcape Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in STAG Industrial by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STAG Industrial stock opened at $27.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.97. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a one year low of $26.56 and a one year high of $48.27.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.1217 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 114.06%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STAG. StockNews.com began coverage on STAG Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Raymond James dropped their target price on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on STAG Industrial from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.40.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

