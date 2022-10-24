Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 64,047 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,488 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 64,047 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $26,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 341.9% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Fair Isaac Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $404.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64 and a beta of 1.21. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $340.48 and a 1-year high of $531.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $443.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $422.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.36. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 67.14% and a net margin of 27.04%. The company had revenue of $348.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FICO shares. TheStreet upgraded Fair Isaac from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Fair Isaac from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $546.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $549.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.13, for a total value of $254,455.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 242 shares in the company, valued at $119,337.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Fair Isaac

(Get Rating)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.