Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 92,579 Shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 92,579 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $23,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Walker & Dunlop by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Walker & Dunlop by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,208,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Walker & Dunlop by 475.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WD opened at $82.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.40. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.70 and a 52 week high of $156.77.

Walker & Dunlop ( NYSE:WD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $340.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.06 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.71%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

