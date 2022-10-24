Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 9,270 Shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 517,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,270 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $28,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 255.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 26,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

Assured Guaranty Trading Down 0.1 %

AGO opened at $54.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.05. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 1-year low of $44.94 and a 1-year high of $65.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.19.

Assured Guaranty Announces Dividend

Assured Guaranty ( NYSE:AGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 34.57% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $90.00 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio is 23.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AGO shares. TheStreet cut shares of Assured Guaranty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

About Assured Guaranty

(Get Rating)

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.