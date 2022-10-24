Victory Capital Management Inc. Takes $24.65 Million Position in Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,862,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,654,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veris Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Veris Residential in the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Veris Residential in the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in Veris Residential in the 2nd quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Veris Residential in the 2nd quarter worth about $157,000. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Veris Residential alerts:

Veris Residential Price Performance

NYSE VRE opened at $14.82 on Monday. Veris Residential, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.22 and a 52 week high of $19.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.96, a PEG ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.09.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Veris Residential news, CEO Mahbod Nia purchased 79,580 shares of Veris Residential stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.52 per share, with a total value of $916,761.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,633.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Mahbod Nia bought 79,580 shares of Veris Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.52 per share, with a total value of $916,761.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 106,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,633.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director A. Akiva Katz bought 325,000 shares of Veris Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.51 per share, with a total value of $3,740,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,530,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,145,318.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 630,791 shares of company stock valued at $7,231,749 in the last quarter. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VRE shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Veris Residential to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Veris Residential from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th.

Veris Residential Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally- and socially-conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires, and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Veris Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veris Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.