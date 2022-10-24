Victory Capital Management Inc. Takes $24.65 Million Position in Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,862,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,654,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veris Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Veris Residential in the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Veris Residential in the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in Veris Residential in the 2nd quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Veris Residential in the 2nd quarter worth about $157,000. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.
NYSE VRE opened at $14.82 on Monday. Veris Residential, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.22 and a 52 week high of $19.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.96, a PEG ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.09.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on VRE shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Veris Residential to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Veris Residential from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th.
Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally- and socially-conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires, and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.
