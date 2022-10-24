Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,391,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 97,017 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $25,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $339,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in LXP Industrial Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LXP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of LXP Industrial Trust from $15.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LXP Industrial Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Shares of LXP opened at $9.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.87. LXP Industrial Trust has a 1 year low of $8.81 and a 1 year high of $16.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. LXP Industrial Trust’s payout ratio is currently 44.04%.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

