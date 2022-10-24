Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) by 57.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 128,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 169,698 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $28,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Valmont Industries by 1.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Valmont Industries by 69.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its position in Valmont Industries by 2.9% in the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Valmont Industries by 2.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in Valmont Industries by 0.3% in the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 26,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,509,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Insider Activity at Valmont Industries

In related news, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 12,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.41, for a total transaction of $3,253,395.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,812,012.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Timothy P. Francis sold 980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.98, for a total transaction of $279,280.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,211.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 12,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.41, for a total value of $3,253,395.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,812,012.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Valmont Industries Stock Performance

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Valmont Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Valmont Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Valmont Industries from $277.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on Valmont Industries in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.00.

NYSE VMI opened at $291.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $280.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $258.29. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $203.30 and a twelve month high of $300.45.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is presently 21.83%.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.