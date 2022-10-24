Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Stake Lowered by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158,242 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $6,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,604,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,795,000 after buying an additional 1,023,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,939,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,597,000 after acquiring an additional 534,299 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,761,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,192,000 after acquiring an additional 63,431 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,915,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,542,000 after acquiring an additional 67,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,196,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,567,000 after acquiring an additional 97,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Vistra news, Director Paul M. Barbas bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.90 per share, for a total transaction of $199,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 90,444 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,055.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Vistra news, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $1,533,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 177,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,524,138.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul M. Barbas bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.90 per share, with a total value of $199,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 90,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,055.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VST opened at $21.40 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.21. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $18.93 and a twelve month high of $27.39. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $1.31. Vistra had a positive return on equity of 27.24% and a negative net margin of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Research analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.184 per share. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently -29.25%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VST. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Vistra from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Vistra from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

