Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 99,796 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $6,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Voya Financial by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,513,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $896,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,316 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,488,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $496,890,000 after purchasing an additional 519,701 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,196,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $212,091,000 after purchasing an additional 162,318 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,984,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $131,640,000 after purchasing an additional 36,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 9,437,725.0% during the 1st quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,887,565 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887,545 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:VOYA opened at $62.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.20 and a 1 year high of $74.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.17.

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.28. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $273.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 15.04%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VOYA shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Voya Financial from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Voya Financial from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Voya Financial from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com lowered Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Voya Financial from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.33.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

