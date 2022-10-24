Walker Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Walker Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 6,104.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,163,927 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,145,167 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 2.1% of Walker Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Walker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $176,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Donald L. Hagan LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 18,220 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,181,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Goodwin Daniel L grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 12,761 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 19,081 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 7,025 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its stake in Apple by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 16,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Apple Price Performance
Apple stock opened at $145.60 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.04 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.25.
Apple Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.18%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Apple
In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,414,510.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,414,510.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 306,087 shares of company stock valued at $47,252,854. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
AAPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Itaú Unibanco began coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on Apple in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Fundamental Research set a $177.07 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.25.
About Apple
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Apple (AAPL)
- Time to Hit Up Hasbro Stock for the Holiday Season
- Should Proctor and Gamble be a Staple in Your Portfolio?
- 3 Fundamentally Sound Mid-Caps to Keep on the Watch List
- Leveraged ETFs, A Bad Investment But Great for Trading
- Should Investors Raise a Glass to Boston Beer Company?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.