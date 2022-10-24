WASHINGTON TRUST Co Decreases Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 722,646 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 10,098 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 4.6% of WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Apple were worth $98,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after buying an additional 8,734,393 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,739,774 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,097,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,915 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Apple by 13.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,060,708 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,407,910,000 after purchasing an additional 8,230,300 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Apple by 10.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 67,133,546 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,722,187,000 after purchasing an additional 6,162,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 48,826,270 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,525,555,000 after purchasing an additional 424,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AAPL. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.25.

Apple Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $145.60 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.04 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,414,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 306,087 shares of company stock valued at $47,252,854. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

