Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Stake Increased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,735 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $4,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 28.9% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 43,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,026,000 after purchasing an additional 9,679 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 7.3% in the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 2.4% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 25,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Baskin Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 0.8% in the first quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 329,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 17.8% in the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

WCN stock opened at $130.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.49, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.60. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.50 and a fifty-two week high of $148.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WCN shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer set a $135.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Connections news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $1,016,820.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,813 shares in the company, valued at $1,861,216.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Waste Connections news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 4,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $570,342.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,360.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Patrick James Shea sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $1,016,820.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,861,216.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waste Connections Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

