WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,217 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDFC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 386.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of WD-40 in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of WD-40 in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of WD-40 in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 335 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

In other WD-40 news, Director Eric Etchart acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $177.60 per share, for a total transaction of $88,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,899.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

WDFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on WD-40 from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WD-40 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BWS Financial started coverage on WD-40 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered WD-40 from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

WDFC opened at $151.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $185.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. WD-40 has a 12-month low of $149.51 and a 12-month high of $255.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82 and a beta of -0.18.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). WD-40 had a return on equity of 34.48% and a net margin of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $130.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. WD-40’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WD-40 will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. WD-40’s payout ratio is currently 63.67%.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

