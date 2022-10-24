Wells Fargo & Company Trims Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Target Price to $350.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $410.00 to $350.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on Lam Research from $700.00 to $560.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America cut their target price on Lam Research from $540.00 to $460.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Lam Research from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lam Research from $550.00 to $543.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $484.86.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $364.93 on Thursday. Lam Research has a fifty-two week low of $299.59 and a fifty-two week high of $731.85. The firm has a market cap of $49.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $409.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $447.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $0.88. Lam Research had a return on equity of 74.74% and a net margin of 26.96%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 34.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were issued a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.79%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,571,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,220,899,000 after acquiring an additional 66,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,285,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,066,932,000 after acquiring an additional 184,139 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 5.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,902,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,022,815,000 after acquiring an additional 100,480 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 43.0% in the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,877,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $799,968,000 after acquiring an additional 564,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 345.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,224,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $521,952,000 after acquiring an additional 949,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

