World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Shares Sold by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the first quarter worth $378,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $458,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 67.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 105.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,169,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,094,000 after purchasing an additional 599,937 shares during the period. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Loop Capital raised shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $159.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, World Wrestling Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.40.

WWE stock opened at $76.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.91 and a 52 week high of $77.60.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $328.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.38 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 55.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.25%.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

