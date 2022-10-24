WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Position Trimmed by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,121 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,775 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $2,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSFS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 1,032.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in WSFS Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in WSFS Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 43.5% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WSFS Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of WSFS Financial to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of WSFS Financial to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WSFS Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

WSFS stock opened at $48.52 on Monday. WSFS Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $37.03 and a 12-month high of $56.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.33.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.12. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $225.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other WSFS Financial news, Director Francis J. Leto sold 3,087 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total value of $153,609.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,352.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Francis J. Leto sold 3,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total transaction of $153,609.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,352.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Wright sold 3,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.66, for a total transaction of $185,728.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,724.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

