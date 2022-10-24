Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Acquired by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,415 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the first quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1,986.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 313 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 8,333.3% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 506 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $57.05 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.56. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12 month low of $50.20 and a 12 month high of $99.00.

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The casino operator reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $908.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.84 million. Wynn Resorts’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.12) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total transaction of $132,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,495.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $87.50 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.50.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

